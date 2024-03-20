Montell Fish's Alter Ego DJ Gummy Bear Delivers Meditative Cuts On "Intercession Before Charlotte"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania genre-bending artist Montell Fish received our first coverage last week for his single with dj gummy bear "Irrational." However, the latter is not another artist. In fact, it is an alter ego, if you will. The single was to promote Montell Fish's/gummy's EP Intercession Before Charlotte. Well, today the "duo" is here to deliver that project and it features six tracks with zero features. Essentially, think of gummy bear as a producer and Montell is the performer.

After listening to the tape, this may be the most relaxing thing we have heard this year. The production takes center stage with elements of lo-fi and alternative. Montell's lyrics are little bit of an afterthought, but not in a bad way. It just seems that this was clearly more of a dj gummy bear project compared to a Fish album.

Read More: The Weeknd's "After Hours" LP Turns Four: Looking Back At The Self-titled, Multi-faceted Masterpiece Of A Song

Listen To Intercession Before Charlotte By Montell Fish & DJ Gummy Bear

Additionally, this will not be the last we hear from Montell. At some point, he will be dropping the follow-up Charlotte, which is going to be an LP. The meaning for this EP, according to a Hypebeast interview, was for dj gummy bear to keep Montell away from the distractions of fame. That will be talked about on Charlotte. He explains it further in the chat with the publication, but the other meaning behind Intercession is a distraction from the LP itself, meaning he needs more time to get it done.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, Intercession Before Charlotte, by Montell Fish and dj gummy bear? Is this his best project to date, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Are you excited for their upcoming album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Montell Fish and dj gummy bear. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Intercession Before Charlotte Tracklist:

Born for This Life Irrational Break From Her Spell I Know I Failed You Rockin My World One in A Million

Read More: Jam Master Jay's Sons Shoot Down Drug Trafficking Narrative Around Father's Murder

[Via]