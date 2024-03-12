Montell Fish Along With Second Alias DJ Gummy Bear, Tease Upcoming EP With "Irrational"

The multi-talented artist will be dropping a six-song project soon.

Montell Fish is an exciting and enticing artist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that is always mixing things up. It is a big reason why he has becoming popular but yet still flies under the radar. He likes to experiment with separate genres such as lo-fi soft pop, chill hip-hop, and R&B. It is quite the mouthful, but it leads to some excellent pieces of music. Today, we are covering Montell Fish and dj gummy bear's new collaborative single "Irrational."

However, dj gummy bear is not a separate entity entirely. Essentially, he is a second alias of Montell Fish. According to the Spotify profile, he is "a character from the brain of Montell Fish. Used as a way to further experiment with sounds, concepts, and musical ideas." This single has a strong dance/lo-fi feel to it with its steady and fast-paced drums. Montell also takes the reins on production here.

Listen To "Irrational" By Montell Fish & DJ Gummy Bear

On top of that, this single from Montell is a teaser to his upcoming EP. According to Genius, Intercession Between Charlotte is a six-song tape that will be available this Friday, March 15. Furthermore, it is a preview of Montell Fish's forthcoming LP, Charlotte. It is due this year too, but no official release date is available. Be sure to check out the minimal and chill "Irrational" and its music video above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Irrational," by Montell Fish and dj gummy bear? Is this one of their better tracks as of late, why or why not? What was your favorite element of the song and why? Are you excited for their upcoming EP? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Montell Fish and dj gummy bear. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's irratio-rational
All the damage that you've done
I didn't mean to taunt you, girl
I just wanna show you love
It's irratio-rational
All the damage that you've done

