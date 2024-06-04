Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Costume At Chinese Comic-Con Causes Severe Backlash

Kobe Bryant fans were rightfully upset about this one.

Kobe Bryant is a legend of the game of basketball who is beloved by many. Overall, he won five NBA titles and he is considered one of the best to ever play the game. Unfortunately, Kobe and his daughter Gianna passed away in a horrific helicopter crash on January 26th, 2020. It was one of the biggest tragedies in the history of sports, and fans still cannot believe Kobe is gone. To this day, tributes are always being made for him and his daughter, while players continue to further his legacy.

Unfortunately, some out there believe it is appropriate to make light of his passing. For instance, according to TMZ, a man in China wore a highly offensive costume to a recent comic book convention. In the clip below, you can see the man wearing what appears to be a helicopter that has been dismantled and on fire. Meanwhile, he is wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and even has a Kobe mask on. It's all very disgusting, and no one at the event seemed to care.

Kobe Bryant Fans Are Upset

Meanwhile, fans on social media were not taking so lightly to all of this. There were numerous calls for such a person to be banned from the event. Others also deemed it a simple case of disrespect. However, from what we know, this person was able to wear their costume and was never called out for it in person. Needless to say, fans love Kobe, and any such disrespect will never be tolerated.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Why do you think some people believe that it would be okay to wear a costume like this? Were you offended by the costume and if not, what would be the reasoning? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

