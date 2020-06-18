helicopter crash
- LifeMamba Sports Academy Now Suing Helicopter Company For Funeral CostsThe former Mamba Sports Academy is now suing Island Express Helicopter Inc. over basketball coach, Christina Mauser's funeral costs. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsVanessa Bryant Details "Anger & Emotion" About Leaked Kobe Crash Photos: ReportThe widow reportedly expressed "extreme sadness" regarding her husband and daughter's photos being "laughed about while shown at a bar."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTwo Families Of Calabasas Helicopter Crash Victims Settle Photo Lawsuit With L.A. CountyTwo of the families who lost loved ones in the tragic 2020 Calabasas helicopter crash will reportedly receive a $2.5 million settlement from Los Angeles County.By Joshua Robinson
- GossipVanessa Bryant & Relatives Of Helicopter Crash Victims Reach Settlement In LawsuitThey filed a suit against Island Express Helicopters as well as the pilot.By Erika Marie
- SportsFirefighters Who Took Pictures Of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Will Be Fired: ReportVanessa Bryant is in the midst of a lawsuit against L.A. County after numerous officials allegedly took photos of the crash site.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeVanessa Bryant Posts Court Docs & Names Of Deputies Who Took & Shared Crash PhotosThe widow posted a series of screenshots from court documents detailing how each deputy was involved in sharing images of the deceased.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Probable Cause Will Soon Be AnnouncedThe National Transportation Safety Board has been investigating the crash for the past year.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureVanessa Bryant Sues Over Leaked Photos Of Kobe & Gianna At Crash SiteVanessa Bryant is suing the LA County Sheriff over leaked pictures of Kobe and Gigi's bodies, which were taken by deputies at the scene of the helicopter crash.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureVanessa Bryant Wants Lawsuit Judge To Reject Petition To Change Venue From L.A.Vanessa Bryant is asking a court not to approve a change of venue from L.A. to Orange County.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant Pilot's Family Wants Wrongful Death Lawsuit Moved From L.AAra Zobayan and Island Express Helicopters are being sued for wrongful death.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKobe Bryant Reportedly Wanted Helicopter Flight To Be EarlierKobe Bryant wanted to leave earlier on the day of the accident since he was hoping to catch a game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKobe Bryant's Pilot's Pre-Flight Texts Showcase Concern For FogAra Zobayan and the flight coordinator spoke at length about the weather conditions of the day.By Alexander Cole