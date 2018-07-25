comic con
- TV"Rick & Morty" Debuts Amazing New Anime ShortRick & Morty hit Japan. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares "Justice League" Clip With Black Suit SupermanIn the flesh. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesGuillermo del Toro On Filming During Pandemic & New Film "Antlers"Guillermo del Toro debuts footage from his new film "Antlers" and speaks about filming during the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureComic-Con Makes Unprecedented Move Due To CoronavirusIn the 50 years of Comic-Con, this is the first time it has ever been canceled.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Black Panther 2's" Release Date Has Been Officially UnveiledDirector Ryan Coogler made the announcement at Disney’s D23 Expo.By Devin Ch
- TV"Star Trek Picard" Unveils Trailer: "TNG" Regulars Data & Riker Mark Their Return"Star Trek Picard" looks to be more canon-friendly than "Discovery," but with far less CGI magic.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Top Gun: Maverick" Debuts Its First Trailer"Top Gun" is back!By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentStephen King's "It: Chapter 2" First Footage Airs At Comic-Con"It: Chapter 2" will feature one of the novel's creepiest scenes. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Hellboy" Trailer Leaks From New York Comic-ConThe bootleg copy of the trailer has since been removed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRaekwon Has A Blast During His First Comic-Con ExperienceRaekwon swings through Comic-Con like the neighborhood Spider-Man. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeNetflix Cancels "Iron Fist" After Two SeasonsThe "Iron Fist" chapter comes to an end at Netflix.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMarvel's "Daredevil" Introduces New Villain "Agent Dex" At NY Comic ConDetails of a Daredevil nemesis named "Agent Dex" have come to light.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLuke Cage Actor Mike Colter Comments On "Defenders 2" & It Doesn't Seem HopefulWill we see another Netflix Marvel team-up?By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMark Ruffalo Says "Avengers 4" Hasn't Wrapped Up YetMark Ruffalo says "Avengers 4" is still under construction.By Milca P.
- TVWatch Netflix's Season 3 Teaser For "Daredevil""Daredevil" is returning soon.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"The Walking Dead" May Receive A Second Spin-Off Show"The Walking Dead" universe could be getting bigger. By Karlton Jahmal