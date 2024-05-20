Chet Hanks Hilariously Explains The Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef To His Father Tom Hanks

The Hanks family is now weighing in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud. Tom Hanks recently reached out to his 33-year-old son, Chet Hanks, for an explanation of the entire scandal because he felt left out of the loop about the all-consuming cultural event the beef has become. Chet Hanks has shared that his father had asked him to explain everything that had happened. He shared the hilarious text chain where he broke it down for his pops on Instagram.

Chet shared screen grabs of the text exchange on his Story, revealing that his father, whom he refers to endearingly as "Pops," had messaged him, asking, "Big Main, could you please explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?" After the dispute between Kendrick Lamar and Drake became viral, it's understandable that an ordinary person couldn't keep up with every detail. Tom Hanks wasn't keeping a close eye on everything that happened because he is Tom Hanks. Thankfully, Chet, who himself is a rapper, was there to explain the monumental feud to his pops.

Chet Hank Breaks Down Drake-Kendrick To Tom Hanks

Naturally, Chet began a long summary of the rappers' dispute, pointing out that since Drake's "Push Ups" in April and May, each of them has been releasing a slew of diss recordings targeted at the other. Next up were K. Dot's “Euphoria,” “6:16 in L.A.” and “Meet the Grahams,” along with Drizzy's since-deleted “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “Family Matters,” and “The Heart Pt. 6.” Chet explained Kendircks mega hit diss "Not Like Us," saying, “pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts.”

“Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch,” Chet added. “Then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.” Chet Hanks is sometimes problematic and sometimes just hilarious. His explanation of the Drake-Kendrick beef is hilarious. Tom Hanks replied “Holy cow!” He added, “These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” His son hilariously replied, “Did you not just read what I said,” with several crying emojis.

