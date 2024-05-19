KILLY Rocks A Unique Delivery Over A Wintery Beat On "FR33ZING"

KILLY, Canadian/Filipino rapper, has been an active voice in 2024. The soon-to-be 27-year-old has dropped multiple singles and two-packs over these first five and half months. He began the year with POP 2, a twofer of tracks with Fourfive and Dom Corleo back in February. Then, in early March, he flew solo on ALL CAPS, which featured the self-titled cut and "GLEE." Finally, at the end of that same month, he linked up with Bedoes 2115, mlody klakson, kittiesloverage, 2115, and francis for "EMBASSY / AMBASADA."

Now, KILLY is back with a new solo effort that sticks to his dark trap rap roots called "FR33ZING." Out of all of his drops this year, this is arguably his most intriguing and best. He has a pretty distinctive auto-tuned voice to begin with, but he experiments a little more this time around. KILLY goes into a deeper register to fit the frigid beat he is spitting over.

Listen To "FR33ZING" By KILLY

He was clearly locked in for this studio session, as his energy level and animated adlibs are proof of that. The "Killamonjaro" MC does a great job of bringing a cadence that matches the wintery vibe. The instrumental is also a nice change of pace, with its cold chimes and bells and rounded bass. We recommend "FR33ZING" over anything we have heard him put forth in 2024.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "FR33ZING" by KILLY? Do you think this is one of his stronger tracks as of late, why or why not? Should he come through with a new album soon after dropping this?

Quotable Lyrics:

I be fly, got eagle eyes (Huh)

I was just a racing tyre (Yeahhh)

Now I’m face to face with fate (HOO)

And I'm facing mine

I got all the s*** it takes (HOO)

So no one's taking mine (What)

