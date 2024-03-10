KILLY Continues To Build Hype Around Himself On "ALL CAPS"

KILLY has been talked about a lot here on the website as of the past few months or so. Since late 2023, the Canadian multi-hyphenate has been consistently feeding his fanbase with a single here, a two-pack there, and even an EP. We just talked about him about two weeks ago with his record "GLEE." Now, KILLY is back to keep up the pace with "ALL CAPS."

All of this music has us wondering when KILLY is going to finally pull the trigger on releasing an album. He is always ready to drop stuff like POP 2 or K3. However, it has been two years since his last LP Crazy Life of Sin. What also makes this steady stream of material intriguing is that he is currently on an overseas tour.

Listen To "ALL CAPS" By KILLY

It is taking place across Europe as he will be performing in Budapest today. As for the song, "ALL CAPS" is another song drenched in vocal effects. However, this one is doing a little too much and it just sounds a bit sloppy. But, it is good to see the incredible amount of support from his fans. "Killy been flooding lately, excited 4 his next project," one person commented underneath the audio above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "ALL CAPS," by KILLY? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think we are going to get a full album after all of these singles and two packs? What is your favorite element of the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding KILLY. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Left her in the past, don't make a move, I'm coming back

Took her from my man, I made her c*m, no coming back

Asking for my name, told her, "KILLY, all caps"

Pull up Bruce Wayne, bullet proof the all black (Hello)

It's Secret, Secret, Secret and you talking to the boss (Secret)

Wе gon' make it even, еven if we take a loss (Yeah, yeah)

