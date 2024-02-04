KILLY Drops Off "POP 2" Along With "Life I Chose" As A Two-Pack

KILLY is someone who knows how to bring the vibes or the bangers. He can do that so effortlessly due to his melodic, auto-tuned voice. The Canadian rager has been impressing us, as well as fans with his recent steady flow of singles and short projects. His most recent of the latter dropped back in the middle of September 2023.

K3 featured standout performances on "LOOK WHAT WE STARTED" with his late friend SEGA, "Same Energy," and "Cut Em Off." Past that point, KILLY has also put out singles "Studio Freestyle," as well as "Life I Chose." The latter features fellow trap rapper Dom Corleo. Funny enough, that single is the lead track from his next project of the same name.

Read More: Zacari Wants To Stick By His Woman's Side On "Ocean"

Listen To POP 2 By KILLY, Featuring FourFive & Dom Corleo

Rumors say that the LP will drop sometime this month and we have another single from it. This latest offering features FourFive and is called "POP 2." KILLY combined it with "Life I Chose" to create a two-pack. "POP 2" is another high-octane banger with trunk-knocking bass and and rattling hi-hats. Go check out the tracks above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "POP 2," by KILLY and FourFive? Is this the better song than "Life I Chose?" Will Life I Chose be his best album ever made, why or why not? Who do you want to see on the album and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding KILLY, FourFive, and Dom Corleo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics From "POP 2":

I got big racks stuck up in these Balenci' jeans

This ain't freeze tag, when I catch him he gon' freeze

Like a Maybach an M all on his head he gon' see

And I lean back sorry I been living out all my dreams

Told her pop two she wanna jump on the wave and she wanna surf

I'm getting hot too I'm charging minimum ten racks just for a verse

Read More: DJ Akademiks Addresses Adin Ross & 21 Savage Scam Allegations