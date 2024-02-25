KILLY’s Auto-tuned Style Is All Over New Single “GLEE”

KILLY is always dropping atmospheric and grand auto-tuned bangers and he has another one for us today. The Toronto, Canadian’s style is definitely similar to that of Travis Scott, someone who is essentially the epitome of dark and psychedelic trap-flavored productions. The 26-year-old crooner dropped a new single back at the very beginning of February with “POP 2.” That then became a two-pack featuring an older track, “Life I Chose,” with Dom Corleo. There is no word if these two previous cuts will turn into a project of some kind. However, if we put our speculation goggles on for a second, that could be the case. We say that because KILLY is back with another one this month called “GLEE.”

Back in 2023, KILLY did drop an impressive but short project during the month of October. K3 featured some standout moments including “Cut Em Off,” “Same Energy,” and a collaboration with his late friend SEGA on “LOOK AT WHAT WE STARTED.” With “GLEE” you are getting very similar vibes from the aforementioned EP. The distorted and rumbling bass and screeching vocal lines are familiar but wavy.

Listen To "GLEE" By KILLY

In other news for KILLY, he will be heading out on a mini tour at the beginning of next month. He announced it on his social media accounts a few weeks ago. “LIFE I CHOSE TOUR” w/ my dawgs @smiley61st @coultss. Leave a comment on what songs y’all want me to perform and the city you are in.” It is an exclusive European escapade that will see him go to Dublin, Amsterdam, Budapest, and more. For now, check out KILLY’s “GLEE” above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "GLEE," by KILLY? Is this better than "POP 2," why or why not? Do you think he should drop a new album this year? What is your favorite element of the song?

