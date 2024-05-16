Chuck D Asks Kendrick Lamar For A Black Hippy Reunion Now That The Drake Beef Is Done

PBS And Chuck D Host "Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World" Special Preview
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Chuck D attends PBS and Chuck D host "Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World" Special Preview at Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on January 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Tons of fans in the replies shared his request.

Kendrick Lamar has been at the heart of the biggest story in rap music for weeks now. While his beef with Drake dates all the way back to the release of Future & Metro Boomin's album WE DON'T TRUST YOU back in March. But it was the explosion of rapid fire diss tracks aimed back and forth that kept everyone on the edge of their seats as the pair dropped four songs in the span of just a few days. Now fans have finally exhaled and started to unpack the beef as a whole. But Public Enemy rapper Chuck D is ready for Kendrick to move on to something else.

In a recent tweet, Chuck made a request of Kendrick for his next venture. "I’m still waiting for #BlackHippy.. loved the name mcs and the music. I dig rap groups and collectives that is no secret. I would love to see. @kendricklamar give it life again.." his tweet reads. Black Hippy is a supergroup of sorts made up of TDE rappers Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and of course, Kendrick Lamar. The group only ever collaborated a handful of times but it was clearly enough to make fans remember and Chuck D is no different. Despite his request, the likelihood of a reunion doesn't seem particularly high given that Kendrick has since moved on from the Top Dawg Entertainment label. Check out the tweet Chuck made and the fan responses to it below.

Chuck D Wants A Black Hippy Reunion

This isn't the first time Chuck D has chimed in on Kendrick Lamar recently. Just after the beef with Drake wrapped up Chuck suggested that the two bury the hatchet and go on tour together. The comment was probably made jokingly but fans couldn't help but imagine the can't-miss event that would result.

What do you think of Chuck D's request for Kendrick Lamar to re-form Black Hippy and release new material now that his Drake beef is over? Do you think there's any chance the four will actually record new material any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

