Kendrick Lamar Once Copped Sneakers For An Entire Youth Basketball Team In Compton

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

The story was recounted on Twitter.

Kendrick Lamar is all over the news right now thanks to his beef with Drake. Overall, he is about to have the biggest song in the world with "Not Like Us." Furthermore, he is going to chart with "Euphoria" and there is a chance songs like "Meet The Grahams" may get some love as well. At the end of the day, Lamar put out an EP of diss songs, and fans can't help but appreciate that. After all, he is someone who typically doesn't release music all that often. So for him to show out in this way was incredibly impressive.

During his battle with Drake, the Canadian megastar claimed that Kendrick doesn't donate any of his money to the people of Compton. However, that narrative is slowly being debunked on social media. In the tweet below, you can see a video of someone noting how Kendrick has frequently put money on people's books, while also paying for funerals. Another Twitter user by the name of The Woodland Hermit came out and told a story about Kendrick buying sneakers for an entire Compton youth basketball team.

Kendrick Lamar Champions Where He's From

"I had a basketball team at Campanella Park in Compton," the user began. "Kendrick was shooting footage for his tour, saw us practicing, got everyone shoe size, and went to footlocker and copped the whole team shoes." This was followed up with a picture of Kendrick and the kids, which proves that this story is real. It's a wholesome story and one that fans will definitely appreciate.

Let us know what you think of this story, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kendrick has officially won his battle with Drake? Do you think that either of these two artists are going to end up putting out any more songs on the matter? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

