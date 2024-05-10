Ice Spice Opens Up On Her Nerves About Sean Paul Sample On "Gimmie A Light"

Overnight, Ice Spice released her new single "Gimmie A Light" the track is the second single from her upcoming debut album Y2K. It follows "Think U The Sh*t" which dropped earlier this year on the back of a teaser of the evocative lyrics on its chorus. "Gimmie A Light" was subject to a similar tease with a snippet of some of its most eye-catching lyrics preceding both a teaser trailer and a marketing stunt involving pink Range Rovers being driven through New York.

Now the song is out alongside an accompanying music video that have both been racking up plenty of plays. The song has more than 25k streams already in less than a day with the video racking up an astonishing nearly 250k views in just a few hours. She discussed the song with Zane Lowe during a recent appearance on Apple Music. The track makes prominent use of a Sean Paul sample, something she explained she didn't take lightly. “I was really nervous because we really wanted to have a very authentic Y2K sample in there, and Sean Paul, he’s legendary. And that song alone, his ‘Gimme the Light,’ is so iconic that I was so nervous to sample it, because I’m like, ‘This isn’t going to get cleared, so what’s the point?'” she said in the interview. Check out the full interview she gave below.

Ice Spice Was Nervous To Sample Sean Paul

Ice Spice has achieved her tremendous level of fame without even dropping a debut album yet. The follow-up to her breakthrough EP Like..? is due out later this year. It's her debut album and its fittingly titled Y2K as the rappers birthday is January 1 2000. The project doesn't have an official release date confirmed yet.

What do you think of Ice Spice being nervous to sample Sean Paul on her new single because "he's legendary?" Do you think her new version of the song did the original track justice? Let us know in the comment section below.

