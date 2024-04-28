Jordan Brand Inks Deals with Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua

Jordan Brand continues to make waves in the NFL with the signings of Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua. Crosby, the defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Nacua, the wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, join an elite roster of top NFL stars already under the Jordan Brand umbrella, including Dak Prescott and Davante Adams. With its iconic Jumpman logo and legendary status in the world of sports, Jordan Brand is synonymous with excellence and innovation.

By adding Crosby and Nacua to its roster, the brand reaffirms its commitment to partnering with athletes who embody the spirit of greatness both on and off the field. For Crosby and Nacua, signing with Jordan Brand represents a significant milestone in their careers. As two rising stars in the NFL, they now have the opportunity to represent one of the most iconic brands in sports history, further solidifying their status as elite athletes. Beyond its association with basketball legend Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand has become a dominant force in the world of football, sponsoring top athletes across various positions and teams.

Maxx Crosby & Puka Nacua x Jordan Brand

The brand's influence extends beyond the game itself, transcending sports to become a cultural phenomenon embraced by athletes and fans alike. As Crosby and Nacua don the iconic Jumpman logo on the field, they join a legacy of excellence and innovation that spans generations. With their talent and dedication, they are poised to leave their mark on the NFL while proudly representing Jordan Brand.

Overall, this collaboration is going to set up some big things for both Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about this deal in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

