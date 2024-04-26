De La Soul To Stream Classic NY Show With Yasiin Bey, Common, And More

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 29, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 29: (L-R) Vincent Mason and Kelvin Mercer of De La Soul visit SiriusXM Studios on February 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fans will get to experience the group at their peak together.

In the past year, De La Soul have returned to the rap world in a major way. After a long drought of new material they finally were able to make much of their collection available on streaming services for the first time. This allowed an entire generation of new rap fans to get into their music and sparked newfound interest in the legendary trio. Now those same fans will have a chance to see what they were like in their absolute prime when a legendary show will be livestreamed on YouTube.

De La Soul made the announcement earlier this week that an iconic New York show from 1996 would be livestreaming. "Join us this Friday, April 26th at 2 PM ET for an unforgettable experience as we premiere the full concert “Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996” on YouTube. Witness the magic of that historic night, complete with special guest appearances by @MosDefOfficial, @Common, and @JungleBros4Life," the tweet they made announcing the livestream reads. Alongside the post they shared a brief sippet of the show letting fans know exactly what they can expect. Check out the announcement post they made below.

De La Soul Will Livestream A Classic Concert

De La Soul's comeback continued last month when they got some good news about one of their classic albums. The rap trio's critically acclaimed 1989 debut 3 Feet High And Rising was officially added to the Grammy Hall of Fame earlier this month. It was joined by yet another iconic rap debut, Mr. Lauryn Hill's first solo album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

For fans of the group, there might be some feelings of deja vu. They just livestreamed a different concert with Nas and Wu-Tang Clan on Amazon Music last year. What do you think of De La Soul livestreaming a legendary New York concert on YouTube later this week? Do you plan on tuning in to watch the iconic show? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

