Drake Delivers High-Octane Visuals For New NOCTA Collection

Drake has everything going for him right now.

Drake has been a busy man as of late. Overall, this is because he has been beefing with the entire rap world. For instance, he has been going after Kendrick Lamar. Furthermore, he has had to deal with people like Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and Future coming after him. Despite all of this, Drake is holding his own, and fans are excited to see what he is going to do next. Surprisingly, it doesn't seem like his next move is going to have much to do with rapping. Instead, it has to do with his now famous NOCTA brand with Nike.

Taking to Instagram today, Drake dropped off a visual in collaboration with L'Art De L'Automobile. In this visual, you say the character Mr. Do Road, who is seemingly in some sort of wild chase. Overall, the visuals and the music are cool and do a good job of promoting the collaboration. The collaboration is dropping today, with the SNKRS App delivering some of the goods on Friday, April 26th. Once again, it is a demonstration of just how big NOCTA has gotten.

Drake Does It Again

Throughout the years, Drake has delivered new sneakers, sportswear, and all sorts of unique collections through his NOCTA imprint. At this point, he continues to impress, and fans are always excited by what he is coming out with. Hopefully, NOCTA will continue to thrive over these next few years. It has been a solid business venture for Nike, and we're sure they would want to keep it going, especially with someone like Drake attached.

If you want to cop anything from the collection, you can do so right now over at nocta.com. Let us know what you think of the collection, in the comments section down below. Do you like the way Drake has been moving as of late? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

