Missy Elliott Embarks On First-Ever Headlining Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

It is quite possible that we see another woman in hip-hop rival Nicki Minaj’s latest feat of having the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper with Missy Elliott as a top contender. The iconoclast and Virginia multi-hyphenate announced her first-ever headlining tour, the 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD tour, set for summer 2024. The upcoming 2024 tour will certainly be monumental for Missy Elliott, especially since she’s bringing along a handful of close collaborators including Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland.

The Groundbreaking Tour

Despite being one of the most influential rappers, Missy Elliott has yet to embark on a headlining tour. The upcoming OUT OF THIS WORLD tour arrives following a string of milestones, including an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame (as the first female Hip-Hop artist ever to do so), a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and becoming the recipient of the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at teh VMAs.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” shares Elliott in a press release. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Tour Details & Highlights

The 24-city run blasts off on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on August 22. With Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland joining Missy on tour, there’s no doubt that this will be a must-see experience for hip-hop fans both young and old.

Tickets

Ticket sales for the OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience 2024 tour kick off with a Verizon presale starting tomorrow, April 9. Additional presale opportunities will be available throughout the week before general ticket sales commence on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time via Missy-Elliott.com.

During the Verizon presale, Verizon Up members in the U.S. will have exclusive access to purchase tickets for the newly announced tour dates starting on April 9 at 10 a.m. local time, running until April 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more information, interested individuals can visit Verizon Up.

Furthermore, the tour will feature various VIP packages and fan enhancements aimed at enhancing the concert experience. These packages may include premium tickets, opportunities for group photos onstage, access to VIP lounges, exclusive tour posters, specially curated VIP gift items, and more. For additional details on VIP packages and offerings, individuals can visit Missy-Elliott.com.

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

