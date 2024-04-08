Missy Elliott Breaks New Ground With Upcoming "Out Of This World" Tour

Missy Elliott is making history. The eccentric emcee will be embarking on her first ever headlining tour in 2024, after decades of influence and chart dominance. She initially broke the news of the "Out Of This World" tour on her Instagram, along with a heartfelt statement. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever," she explained. "So I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big." Missy wasn't kidding. This upcoming tour will be an absolutely star-studded event.

The "Out Of This World" tour will feature Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland. All three artists are iconic in their own right, and have been collaborating with Missy for years. The "Supa Dupa Fly" rapper has always been loyal to those around her, and she really made a point of stressing the familial angle during the tour's planning stages. "I had to do it with family," she added. "So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans." Furthermore, the IG announcement came with a teaser video directed by Dave Meyers.

Timbaland Will Be The Tour's Special Guest

Fans who've seen Missy Elliott's music videos over the years know that Meyers is responsible for the visuals for singles like "Get Ur Freak On" and "One Minute Man." The teaser is classic Missy, with her and Busta Rhymes donning bizarre, futuristic clothing as they discuss the possibility that they're on a different planet. The tickets for the "Out Of This World" will be available starting with a Verizon presale on April 9. Additional pre-sale options will made available throughout the week, and the general sale will begin Friday, April 12 on Missy-Elliott.com.

Missy could not have picked a better time to embark on her first headline tour. Firstly, she became the first female rapper to be nominated and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, and secondly, she's working on new music for the first time in two decades. Timbaland will produce the upcoming album, however he told Variety that it will feature Missy dabbling in experimental Latin sounds. “People gonna eat it up," he teased. "[It'll connect with] a different demographic of people. Some of it has a kind of Latin feel to it, almost a Bad Bunny effect."

