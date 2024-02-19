Glaive Is Getting Ready For New LP With "I Don't Really Feel It Anymore"

Bringing our readers new artists that do not get enough shine is something we are striving for in 2024. Today, we have a new artist who hails from Florida and is only 18 years old. He goes by glaive and we are excited to showcase his talents here on the site. His style is not purely hip-hop, but rather an amalgamation of different subsets. Even more exciting, glaive's "i don't really feel it anymore" is a offering from his forthcoming record.

The youngster mixes hyperpop, lo-fi, bedroom pop, emo and more. He has been getting some attention for quite a couple of years now. But, from 2023 up until the present day have been important for glaive's growth and recognition. As we said he will be dropping a new album and it is going to be called a bit of a mad one.

Listen To "I Don't Really Feel It Anymore" By Glaive

This track sees glaive delve into a past relationship and how is slowly getting numb to the pain and moving on from it. However, this is not the only track that has previewed the record. You can also check out "even when the sun is dead, will you tell them how hard i tried," and "huh." There is definitely going to be more to come on him, especially after hearing this beautiful but sad track. The album will be out on February 23.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "i don't really feel it anymore," by glaive? Does this get you excited for his next album, a bit of a mad one? Which of the three singles has been your favorite so far and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding glaive. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

The funniest things in life are just true, the funniest things in life are just true (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Thought about it for months on end, still didn't sound how I want it to (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Act the way that my father do, only do it if my mom approves

And if I'm being honest with you, she wasn't really that fond of you (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I don't think I can talk to you (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Even if I wanted to, there's things in life that I gotta do

