Conway The Machine Refutes Claim That He "Left" Eminem's Label

While Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion took up most of the headlines about rap beef so far this year, they aren't the only ones taking shots. The same weekend that Megan dropped "HISS," Lyrical Lemonade dropped their new album All Is Yellow which featured many of the biggest stars in rap. One Of those was Eminem, who jumped on the track "Doomsday Pt. 2." He used his verse on the song as an opportunity to dig up some old beef with Benzino and even brought his daughter Coi Leray into the flow.

While Coi tried to take the high road and respond by staying above it all, Benz hit back. He dropped a pair of diss tracks pretty much solely aimed at attacking Em. On one of them, he accuses Em of being the "Rap Elvis." Included in the song is a reference to Conway The Machine, who was once signed to Shady Records. “Con’ left ya label” the lyric reads implying that the rapper wanted to get away from the label. But not the Griselda rapper is breaking his silence on the matter. He clarified that the story isn't anywhere near as scandalous as it's made out to be.

Conway took to Instagram to clear up a few things. "1. I didn’t LEAVE shady records. Also I never wanted to leave the label, My contracts were simply fulfilled," his response begins. "2. And most importantly, I F*CK WIT @eminem @rosenberg @mikaelheron @shadyrecords @50cent And I could never feel any Ill feelings towards Em and them n*ggas," his Instagram post continued.

"They gave some 35 year old street n*ggas from Buffalo that’s been shot in the head and did jail sentences a chance and a opportunity to make it out the hood and take care of my family," Conway explains. What do you think of Conway The Machine clarifying that he has no beef with Eminem or Shady records after Benzino's claims? Let us know in the comment section below.

