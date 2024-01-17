6ix9ine Goes Off On Popular Spanish Radio Host Alofoke: Watch

A once-promising rap career has continued to spiral. We are referring to New York-bred artist, 6ix9ine. The eccentric MC of multicultural descent popped off in the late 2010s with his hit song "GUMMO." From there he proved himself to be a consistent hitmaker. He put the doubters to bed with tracks like "FEFE" with Nicki Minaj and also working with Kanye West, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, and more. However, after 2020, 6ix9ine had a steep decline in productivity due to his legal battles. You can also attribute it to the fact that he was more of a meme than anything else.

It seems that deep down, people only gravitated toward him for his antics and viral clips online. Because of that, the music was perhaps always secondary and the streams were a byproduct of his ridiculous nature. He is low-hanging fruit for a lot of people and it seems that one person is taking advantage of 6ix9ine's downward spiral. Alofoke is a very popular Spanish radio host of Alofoke FM 99.3. Their show on YouTube has well over five million subscribers and they cover a host of topics.

6ix9ine Takes His Beef To IG

One of which they have a good amount of content on is 6ix and his troubling relationship with fellow artist Yailin la Mas Viral. There is little information on this seemingly ongoing beef between Alofoke and the rainbow-hair rapper outside of some commentary from other Spanish-speaking YouTube channels. Some people in the comments of DJ Akademik's IG post about 6ix9ine clapping back at Alofoke believe this has to do with some unflattering remarks about the couple. You can see the response from the rapper above.

What are your thoughts on 6ix9ine going off on Alofoke on Instagram? What do you think the beef is about? Do you think our speculations are in the ballpark? Has 6ix9ine experienced one of the biggest fall-offs in rap history? Have you checked out his latest project BLACKBALLED?

