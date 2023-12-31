6ix9ine Says He Would Die For His Woman, Yailin La Mas Viral, After Assault Incident

Unless this is an almost identical lookalike, this is apparently the same Yailin that threatened him with a knife just a couple weeks ago.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Made In America - Day 1

It looks like 6ix9ine separates work from his personal life, because when it comes to his partners and not his rap game peers or street acquaintances, he's loyal to a fault. Moreover, a new clip emerged of him in the car with his boo, Yailin La Más Viral, as he gushed over her. Unless this is a new flame that looks pretty much identical to her, then this is the same woman that was arrested on felony charges just a couple of weeks ago for threatening him with a knife, assaulting him with a two-by-six, and verbally abusing him. Unless the New York provocateur moved on to a lookalike, it seems like this is water under the bridge for him.

"Yo amo a esta tipa con toda mi vida," 6ix9ine began. "Te lo juro que yo doy mi vida por esta tipa. No importa que ella diga, pero yo la amo con toda mi vida. Es la tipa la más hermosa que yo he visto en mi vida. Te lo juro por mi madre que es una tipa que yo he deseado en mi vida entera. Te lo juro que es un sueño que yo esté con ella. Mira esta tipa, qué bonita es ella. No, pero ella no tiene que ser eso. Yo la amo con la vida entera mía." Too long, didn't translate? We've got you covered on the former gang affiliate's love for his girl.

Read More: 6ix9ine’s $10M Payment To Alleged Assault Victim Overturned By Judge

6ix9ine Professes His Love For Yailin: Watch

"I love this girl with my whole life," 6ix9ine said. "I swear that I would give my life for this woman. It doesn't matter what she says, but I love her with my whole life. She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen in my life. I swear on my mother that she's a woman I've wanted for my whole life. I swear it's a dream for me to be with her. Look at this girl, she's so pretty. No, but she doesn't need to be that. I love her with my whole life."

Meanwhile, the rainbow-haired artist recently was accused of loving someone else with his whole life. DJ Akademiks recently blasted the rapper's ex, Jade, for claiming that the two associates slept together for a while. He outright denied having relations with his musical and content partner, so we'll see what other antics await for them in 2024. For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Saucy Santana Clowns DJ Akademiks Amid 6ix9ine Rumors

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.