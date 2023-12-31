6ix9ine Says He Would Die For His Woman, Yailin La Mas Viral, After Assault Incident

It looks like 6ix9ine separates work from his personal life, because when it comes to his partners and not his rap game peers or street acquaintances, he's loyal to a fault. Moreover, a new clip emerged of him in the car with his boo, Yailin La Más Viral, as he gushed over her. Unless this is a new flame that looks pretty much identical to her, then this is the same woman that was arrested on felony charges just a couple of weeks ago for threatening him with a knife, assaulting him with a two-by-six, and verbally abusing him. Unless the New York provocateur moved on to a lookalike, it seems like this is water under the bridge for him.

"Yo amo a esta tipa con toda mi vida," 6ix9ine began. "Te lo juro que yo doy mi vida por esta tipa. No importa que ella diga, pero yo la amo con toda mi vida. Es la tipa la más hermosa que yo he visto en mi vida. Te lo juro por mi madre que es una tipa que yo he deseado en mi vida entera. Te lo juro que es un sueño que yo esté con ella. Mira esta tipa, qué bonita es ella. No, pero ella no tiene que ser eso. Yo la amo con la vida entera mía." Too long, didn't translate? We've got you covered on the former gang affiliate's love for his girl.

"I love this girl with my whole life," 6ix9ine said. "I swear that I would give my life for this woman. It doesn't matter what she says, but I love her with my whole life. She's the most beautiful girl I've ever seen in my life. I swear on my mother that she's a woman I've wanted for my whole life. I swear it's a dream for me to be with her. Look at this girl, she's so pretty. No, but she doesn't need to be that. I love her with my whole life."

Meanwhile, the rainbow-haired artist recently was accused of loving someone else with his whole life. DJ Akademiks recently blasted the rapper's ex, Jade, for claiming that the two associates slept together for a while. He outright denied having relations with his musical and content partner, so we'll see what other antics await for them in 2024. For more news and the latest updates on 6ix9ine, check back in with HNHH.

