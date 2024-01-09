Why Is Talib Kweli Sparring With Consequence? Breaking Down The Beef

For over a year, Consequence and Talib Kweli have been entangled in an on-again, off-again beef. The feud originated from a 2022 incident when Consequence revealed his continued support for Kanye West, even after the rap superstar engaged in a months-long tirade of anti-Semitic comments. Kweli responded by sharing images of his Black Star cohort Yasiin Bey in an altered version of Kanye's "White Lives Matter" shirt, instead reading "White Lies Matter." From there, the pair continued to exchange words on social media, eventually leading to Consequence airing out his frustrations on wax.

Consequence Released A Track Titled "Beef Forever"

The beef between Consequence and Talib Kweli seemed to reach a boiling point last week when the Queens-born lyricist took to a record to flame his opponent. The song, titled "Beef Forever," clocks in at just over 90 seconds and features a host of jabs directed at Kweli. On the track, Cons name-checks Kweli's ex-wife and references sexual harassment claims made against Kweli by rapper Res in 2018. The track features lyrics such as "You probably so afraid of that left from Eque, and that's the reason why them other girls got MeToo'd. You never been more than a Mr. Me Too."

After hearing the record, and, crucially, seeing that media personality DJ Akademiks had platformed the diss, Kweli responded via Instagram, accusing both parties of being right-wingers with a questionable history of sexual misconduct.

Talib Kweli Claims Consequence & DJ Akademiks Have Formed An Alliance Against Him

Kweli's Instagram post included a video of DJ Akademiks agreeing with comments made by former president Trump, as well as a screenshot of Akademiks' support of the diss record. After humorously nicknaming the duo "DJ Wackademiks" and "Dexter," Kweli continued to call the new song trash and imply that the pair stand on an alliance with amoral figures such as nazis and rapists.

Kweli continued dissing the pair in additional posts, including one that establishes a bizarre and disturbing pattern of behavior from both Ak and Cons, again maligning them as part of a boys club rife with sexual impropriety. In these posts, Kweli actively exposes photos of the pair hanging out with Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has faced accusations of sexually assaulting a child.

Talib Kweli Exposes DJ Akademiks For An Alleged Sexual Assault

In the midst of this beef, a woman has stepped forward to accuse DJ Akademiks of sexual assault, lending further credence to Talib Kweli's claims. After sharing several posts targeted at Consequence and the media personality, Kweli blocked the pair in an effort to end the discourse. Consequence saw this move as an act of retreat and shared a screenshot with the caption, "HE TAPPED OUT @talibkweli Blocking Pages Like A [B****]."

The Feud Shows No Signs Of Ending

In the days since the release of "Beef Forever," the pair have actively exchanged words on social media, with no new ground covered. Both Consequence and Talib Kweli have continued to throw shots at each other, including each rapper claiming that the other has failed at their music career. Further, they argued that the other relies on this beef to maintain relevance. While some prominent rap figures have weighed in to mediate, it doesn't seem like either party is interested in squashing this war of words any time soon.

