Black Star: Where Are They Now?

Black Star is a prolific and influential rap duo born and bred in Brooklyn, New York, and consisting of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. The two MCs have made a massive mark on the hip hop soundscape, together, and in their solo catalogs, with a combined total of over a dozen LPs and mixtapes between them. Through their extensive catalog, Bey and Kweli have pushed the boundaries of the conscious rap sound. The duo first formed in 1996 with an unparalleled blend of intellect, lyrical prowess, and social consciousness, delivered over inventive instrumentation.

Their critically acclaimed 1998 debut album, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, resonated as a groundbreaking masterpiece, elevating the duo to cult status. While the pair continued to collaborate on film soundtracks, feature verses for other rap icons, and many appearances on The Chappelle's Show in the years following the release of their debut, many fans wondered why they never produced a sophomore effort in the early aughts.

Though Talib Kweli reportedly expressed to media outlets that a second album was underway in 2002, no such effort would arise until the 2022 record No Fear Of Time. Here's a look into what the MCs have been up to since the origins of Black Star nearly 20 years ago.

Yasiin Bey (Formerly Mos Def)

Yasiin Bey recently made headlines due to his criticism of Drake, referring to the rapper's prolific catalog as pop music, suitable to accompany day-time shopping at commercialized locations like Target. Long before he became known to the public as Yasiin Bey, the Brooklyn native headed Black Star under the stage name Mos Def. In fact, Bey abandoned the Mos Def moniker specifically because he felt that it was becoming more of a brand than an actual name. As a result, the known anti-corporate artist transitioned to publicly using his assumed name taken from the 36th surah of the Qur'an.

As a solo act, Yasiin Bey made waves with landmark releases such as Black On Both Sides, which touted such chart-topping records as "Ms. Fat Booty" and "Mathematics." The rapper also holds an impressive career in television and film, having appeared in over 50 credited roles per IMDb. Bey most notably starred in films such as 2003's The Italian Job, 2008's Be Kind Rewind, and a 5-episode stint in the Showtime series Dexter. In 2016, Bey announced plans to retire from both acting and rapping, though he has continued to tour in the years since.

In 2021, Bey teamed with his Black Star compatriot Talib Kweli and comedian Dave Chappelle to launch The Midnight Miracle podcast. The series is available exclusively through the subscription-based podcasting app Luminary, which also hosts the long-awaited Black Star reunion album.

Talib Kweli

Like Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli has held a prominent position as one of the most thoughtful and introspective rappers of his generation. In the years since Black Star's debut, Kweli has gone on to release 8 solo albums, as well as 9 collaborative projects, showcasing his unyielding commitment to hip hop as an art form. Despite releasing most of his chart-topping singles in the early years of his career, Talib Kweli has continued to inspire generations of rap listeners with hard-hitting lyrics, poignant social commentary, and a distinct sound that defies replication.

In 2019, Talib Kweli launched his first podcasting venture, The People's Party, alongside his co-host Jasmin Leigh. The show has aired over 100 episodes, each taking on a different recognizable guest with a deep dive into what rap means to them. The show has enjoyed the privilege of featuring guest appearances from notable figures such as Ice Cube, Kxng Crooked, Styles P, Black Thought, and others. Kweli's second venture in podcasting came in the form of the aforementioned Luminary-exclusive Midnight Miracle.

Talib Kweli partnered with Luminary to bring a host of new music to the podcasting app, including the long-awaited Black Star reunion album No Fear Of Time, which released in 2022. Unfortunately, the album has still never been released outside of the Luminary app, leaving many fans without access to the duo's latest work.

In addition to linking with Yasiin Bey, Kweli also released a memoir in 2021, titled Vibrate Higher: A Rap Story. The following year, the book won a PEN Oakland award. Most recently, Talib Kweli has been engaged in an ongoing feud with Consequence, resulting in the pair throwing near-daily shots at one another on social media, and occasionally dissing each other on wax.

