The Game Is "Proud" Jay-Z Dissed Him In Freestyle

During a recent interview with VladTV, The Game spoke about dissing other rappers in his music. DJ Vlad asked him about his The Documentary track "Westside Story," which was rumored to contain shots at Jay-Z. He took the opportunity to clarify his line, "And I don't do button-up shirts or drive Maybachs," revealing that it was actually a dig at Ja Rule. He was working with 50 Cent at the time, who had beef with Ja Rule.

The Game later shared his thoughts on Jay-Z seemingly dissing him on his freestyle with Funk Flex. "If Jay-Z even says your name once," he explained, "you should feel proud." The Game went on, describing why getting called out by a major artist like Jay-Z is an honor. "You scratched the surface with one of the best hip-hop artists of our time," he said. "I think he has a lot of respect for me, I definitely got a lot of respect for him."

The Game On Jay-Z Dissing Him

"It was never really no malice, it was more a hip hop thing," he continued. "He was the top dog and I tend to do that." The Game then recalled dissing Eminem on his last album because of his falling out with Dr. Dre. "Dr. Dre can't out-rap me, so I just went at Em," he shared. "That's just how I get sometimes, but it's always competitive."

He later discussed his response to Jay-Z on "My B*tch," claiming that the Roc Nation founder "took all that sh*t to heart." According to him, he's not sure whether or not he's been forgiven since, but assumes that all is well between them nowadays. "I just haven't crossed paths with Hov in a minute," he added. What do you think of The Game claiming to feel proud that Jay-Z dissed him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]