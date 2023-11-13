Rick Ross & Meek Mill Venture To “Star Island” On New Track

Last week, Rick Ross and Meek Mill dropped off their collaborative album, Too Good To Be True. The 17-track project is jam-packed with high-profile features, from the likes of Future, Jeremih, Fabolous, Vory, French Montana, DJ Khaled, and more. Shaq even fittingly makes an appearance on a remix of "SHAQ & KOBE," which also features Dame D.O.L.L.A.

They unveiled a fun accompanying music video for the lead single back in September, giving listeners a taste of what was to come. One track the two of them didn't recruit any of their peers for is "Star Island." The focused track features intense, boastful bars grounded by a mellow beat. Menacing rhymes are accompanied by catchy synths and ad-libs, and is sure to become a fan favorite.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill - "Star Island"

While so far it appears as though listeners are liking the new project, it's only expected to move around 35 copies in its first week. Meek Mill addressed the low sales projections in a Tweet today. "It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well," he wrote.

"Staring at social media fantasizing about others lives and getting mentally sick! I seen it happen to so many people! It’s like a clout zombie effect," he added. What do you think of Rick Ross and Meek Mill's new track? Will you be adding the song to your playlist? Are you enjoying their new joint album Too Good To Be True? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Jokić and Murray, you know we determined

Sendin' my shooters like a movie, I'm closin' your curtains (Uh)

Kobe and Shaq (Shaq), the bottles are black (Black)

The nine inches to you snitches and all of you rats (Rat)

Why you countin' my pockets? (Pockets)

