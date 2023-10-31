G Herbo Has Millions At Stake In Dispute With Former Manager And Label

G Herbo finds himself entangled in a complex legal battle with his former manager, Joseph "JB" Bowden, and Bowden's record label, Machine Entertainment. This high-stake, legal drama unfolds with the rap sensation at the center, grappling with an alleged $8.4 million debt he supposedly owes to Machine. Meanwhile, Herbo claims he's owed $40 million due to him insisting he's been financially manipulated for years. According to documents, AllHipHop exclusively reported that G Herbo alleged "unfair and one-sided deals." Essentially, G Herbo said that the contracts were designed to keep him in perpetual debt. G Herbo claims that these contracts were skillfully tailored to ensure that he would remain financially indebted.

Moreover, the implications of the legal clash between G Herbo, Joseph "JB" Bowden, and Machine Entertainment are profound. In an IG live, Herbo exposed his manager and spoke more on how his personal life is now being affected. “Over the years, been independent working with other labels, Sony/RED, Epic, now we on the Republic [Records] system. I never had a direct deal with the label. It’s always been with Machine. So, over the years, when we started generating money. He pulled me to the side like, ‘Bro, let me run your business for you.’ I wasn’t really business savvy. And this was somebody I trust with my life, like my brother, like a father figure. ‘I’m your business for you, bro.’ Alright, so from then on, he’s running my business, paying my bills, staff, everything."

G Herbo Exposes Ex Manager

"Long story short, 12 years later, I been hearing rumors that I owe him money," he continued. "Long story short, he told me if it ain't working he'd let me off the contract," G Herbo continued. "So boom, he signed me out, three copies. But thing is, I was about to let him manipulate me and leave out without nothing. After we leave the meeting everybody outside, I'm like nah bro he gotta sign this out of good faith. He signed three copies, shake hands after everything." Moreover, G Herbo continued to explain in the 12 minute clip how he felt taken advantage of.

However, as the ongoing legal battle unfolds, its outcome is poised to have far-reaching consequences. Partly because it will determine the financial trajectory of G Herbo. Additionally, it will also potentially establish a pivotal legal precedent for artists who may experience similar things in their careers. Furthermore, the legal battle serves as a reminder that, beyond the glitz and glamour of the music world, the fine print in contracts can profoundly shape an artist's destiny and financial future. "Young artists, you got to stand your ground, man. What’s right if I’m saying it. I’m blessed to be able to do this here. I mean, have the resources to be able to still provide for myself, my family, go to war in this way, the right way, the legal way," G Herbo advised.

