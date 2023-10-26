Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” Receives Drop Details

The Jordan Tatum 1, the signature basketball sneaker of NBA star Jayson Tatum, has been making a significant impact in the world of basketball footwear. Its upcoming "Green Strike" colorway is generating considerable buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and sports fans alike. Designed in collaboration with Jayson Tatum, this sneaker combines style and performance. The "Green Strike" colorway features a vibrant green hue, highlighting the shoe's modern design. The Jordan Tatum 1 is built for on-court excellence, with responsive cushioning and superior ankle support.

It's not just a sneaker; it's a tool for athletes to excel in their game. The partnership between Jayson Tatum and the Jordan brand has brought forth a line of sneakers that reflect his playing style and personality. Tatum's influence is evident in the attention to detail and unique colorways like "Green Strike." As the anticipation for the "Green Strike" release builds, the Jordan Tatum 1 is set to continue its journey as a sought-after choice for both performance and style on the basketball court. Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker is leaving a lasting impression in the world of sports footwear.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Archaeo Brown” First Original Mock-Up

"Green Strike" Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Afew

The sneakers feature a green sole with a grey midsole. The upper features black and green mesh to allow for breathability and maximum comfort during heavy play. The laces match the upper as they are in black and the sock liner and tongue are black also. A green Jayson Tatum logo can be found on the tongue and a green Jumpman can be found on the upper, near the heel. The heels feature a green heel tab with Tatum's number and his signature. Overall, this clean colorway dresses the sneakers, and fans hope to see Tatum suiting up in this pair this season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 “Green Strike” is releasing on November 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Afew

Image via Afew

Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Olympics” Is Making A Big Return Next Year

[Via]