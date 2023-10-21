Sampha Recreates What It Feels Like To See Someone You Have Missed On “Dancing Circles”

Sampha has a gift that not many other artists in general have. He has a knack for being able to connect the listeners to the stimulations and feelings he wants to recreate. This remains true on one of the songs off of his sophomore album, Lahai. The six-year wait is finally over and it is safe to say that Sampha's patience and meticulousness paid off. "Dancing Circles" sees the London singer explaining how it feels to talk to someone you have not seen in some time.

Many people will undoubtedly relate to this. Whatever the reasons are, sometimes even the people closest to us can sometimes drift far apart. But, when you do get to see them and talk for hours with them it feels great to reconnect. That is what Sampha is trying to convey on this track.

Listen To "Dancing Circles" From Sampha

In an interview with Apple Music, he broke down what the meaning behind the song is and how it came to be. Sampha says, "I sort of freestyled some lyrics and came up with the dancing refrain." He goes on, "Then [I] had this idea of someone having a conversation with someone they hadn’t seen in a long time, and just remembering how good it is, how good it felt to dance with them." The production is also fitting for the track as it builds tension. But, it is not uncomfortable. It is a feeling of excitement that you finally get to see the person again that you have missed so much.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song from Sampha off of Lahai, "Dancing Circles?" Is this your favorite song for right now? Is he one of the best at making his listeners feel connected to the story he is trying to tell?

Quotable Lyrics:

Runnin' off adrenaline

It's been a little long time (Time)

Since I talked tonight to the birds fly by

We talked about minds

We talkin' 'bout, hmm, the feedback it grew

Spinnin' with your cigarette, spinnin' like laundry ware

