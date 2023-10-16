RUSSELL! Transforms Into Mr. Sweethartt On “JUST LIKE CANDY”

As we get deeper into the fall and inevitably, into the frigid winter climate, it’s safe to say that we’re quickly approaching cuffing season. Fortunately, RUSSELL! (formerly known as D-Pryde) came through with the perfect vibes for the occasion with the release of his new single, “Just Like Candy.” The Toronto-based singer’s latest single breaks his hiatus from music and introduces his alter-ego: Mr. Sweethartt. “JUST LIKE CANDY” divulges from the lover boy perspective, detailing the warmth of a woman’s love over nostalgically funky production.

“‘JUST LIKE CANDY’ was written during an interesting time in my life. I had made a friendship with a girl that inspired the song through a dance show she choreographed,” RUSSELL! explained in a press release. “I really wanted to aim for a song you can groove and dance to, but also makes you feel sexy within times of admiration and loneliness. I feel every guy that meets a girl he really likes, needs a soundtrack for the imaginary situations in his head that he may be thinking of when he thinks of that girl.”

Read More: D-Pryde - Richvale Summer

RUSSELL! Makes His Return: New Music On The Horizon

The Filipino-Canadian artist is undoubtedly a groundbreaking figure in the Canadian music scene. He sprung to prominence as D-Pryde during the early days of YouTube, becoming an inescapable force online. He toured alongside J. Cole, collaborated with Bun B and Tory Lanez, and previously inked a deal with Rostrum Records, the label that Mac Miller was previously signed to. However, in the years that followed, he rebranded as RUSSELL! and elevated his artistry, straying away from the party-friendly bangers for a more mature, soulful sound.

With the release of “JUST LIKE CANDY” and its music video, which was both edited and creatively directed by RUSSELL!, he’s entering a new chapter in his career and we’re excited to see what he has in store on his forthcoming album. Press play on “JUST LIKE CANDY” above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: 10 Toronto Rappers To Watch

Quotable Lyrics

I’ve been lonely with you

Suffering at home

Missin’ your body

It’s been way too long