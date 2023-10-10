Stephen A Smith Defends Drake Amid Joe Budden Feud

Stephen A. Smith says that Drake has ‘every right” to defend himself amid his ongoing feud with Joe Budden. Addressing the dispute on his podcast on YouTube, Tuesday, Smith explained that Drake is at the top of the game, following the release of For All The Dogs. Despite understanding Drake's position, Smith did admit he may have taken his response too far.

He explained: “He didn’t have to go that far with Joe Budden than the first class occasion. That was kind of low. But obviously they got a rivalry, they got something going on and it’s messing with Drake and he felt the need to speak up and defend himself or whatever the case may be. You come out with a new album for the first time in a while after people have been clamoring for you to come out with an album and first thing you hear is a criticism from a guy that you’ve heard criticism from before.”

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He further added: “Drakе statistically, numbеrs wisе, dollars wisе, is clеarly on anothеr lеvеl. It’s just that simple. Drake is spеaking up for himsеlf which hе has еvеry right to do.” Smith also noted that he has personal experience within his own industry that gives him sympathy for Drake's actions. "There's some cats in my industry. Oh, I'm itching," he revealed. "I'm scratching preventing myself from going at their asses. Really, I am. Because I'm up here in this industry and I don't need to go down there. But I'm tempted because that's where I'm from and I know that lane and I really really really want to. I really do." From there, he explained that he has friends and loved ones who "expect better" from him. "I understand exactly where Drake is coming from," he added.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Smith discusses the Dallas Cowboys' blowout loss to the San Fransico 49ers on Sunday night and more. Check out his comments on Drake and Joe Budden's feud above.

