RONNY J And XXXTENTACION Team Up For “EMOJI”

RONNY J is one of the great producers of the modern rap era. His long list of legendary production credits is the reason why is the cream of the crop. Iconic tracks such as "Ultimate" with Denzel Curry, "Hurricane" with Kanye West, The Weeknd and Lil Baby, and others, are some of the best tracks of the past decade. But, he also carries tons of great collaborations with his longtime friend and work partner, XXXTENTACION. The two knew each other for years and gave us classic ragers such as "#ImSippinTeaInYoHood" and "Take a Step Back."

It is unfortunate that the rap game continues to move on without X after he tragically passed over five years ago. The sky was the limit for the Florida artist as his passionate fans and avant-garde style made him a true force in music. It seems like the most talented ones go too soon and there is a real possibility he could have been the biggest artist in the world. But, as they say, "the show must go on." X's estate continues to help push out as much material as possible for fans to see what he still had in the vault. This latest collab with RONNY J is another example of this.

Listen To "EMOJI" Off Of CHARGED UP From RONNY J And XXXTENTACION

The duo's single "EMOJI" can be found on RONNY's latest record, CHARGED UP. It is his sophomore album, which comes after Jupiter in 2020. The song was released just ahead of this project's rollout at midnight and it is probably the biggest collaboration here. Although, RONNY does score features from Wiz Khalifa, STRANGEHUMAN, Snxw Banks, and Ovi.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song from RONNY J and XXXTENTACION, "EMOJI?" Is this the best song on CHARGED UP? Is this RONNY's best record he has put out?

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't really give a f*** if you got a boyfriend

I only want you for a night girl and I can't pretend

Baby, don't act a fool, no, this ain't nothing you know

You can get it now, yeah, girl I put it down

Roll up a blunt, I'm high and I'm gone

