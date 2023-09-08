Beyonce Accused Of Copying Kylie Minogue With “Renaissance” Tour Fit

Every time Beyonce goes on stage for a new performance on the Renaissance Tour, fans hold their breath for the fashion they're about to witness. Queen B's fits have been a major selling point of the tour and she often takes to Instagram afterward to share pictures and videos of her best looks. But one look and the way she used it to introduce her performance is under scrutiny for similarities it has to another artist's performance two decades earlier.

In a video shared online a recent clip of Beyonce coming on stage in a robotic costume that opens up one portion at a time before fully revealing her underneath was contrasted with another clip. In the second video Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue makes an eerily similar entrance to a completely different show all the way back in 2002. This caused some online to speculate that Bey was just copying from Minogue, though that opinion certainly wasn't shared by everyone. Check out the clip below.

Did Beyonce Copy Kylie Minogue?

Some Beyonce fans came to the singer's defense against the copying allegations. Some claimed that rather than copying Minogue, she was paying homage to her. But without any direct acknowledgement of Kylie that seems unlikely. Many agreed that the much more likely scenario was that both artists were separately referencing the same thing. Both performances resemble a clip from the classic film Metropolis that featured a similar-looking robot.

Beyonce recently celebrated her birthday and tributes came in from all angles. One of the best was her own mother who shared an adorable throwback pic of Bey with her children on Instagram. Her birthday gift from fans seemed to come in the form of a perfect performance of her viral "moment of silence" trick during the performance of "ENERGYY." During the show she played on her birthday the entire crowd absolutely nailed the moment. Do you think that Beyonce was copying Kylie Minogue by coming out to her show in a robot suit? Let us know in the comment section below.

