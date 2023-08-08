Key Glock Tweets About His Girlfriend Amid Major Drama

Memphis rapper Key Glock always has a lot to say and that often comes through on his social media. In a recent series of tweets he seemed pretty heated addressing his girlfriend Karin Jinsui. “Sending this fake godly a*s b*tch back to da streets,” his first tweet read complete with a peace sign emoji. That post obviously got people’s attention and led to more follow-up tweets. “she might look good on IG but I SWEAR dat b*tch AINT NONE !!” his next tweet read. Following that post a fan challenged him, claiming that he can’t actually be calling Karin ugly. Glock responded “She look good but she still ain’t sh*t.”

Fans in the comments had a bit of a field day with Key Glock. “Karin done pissed him tf off😭😂,” reads one of the top responses. “Hating on your girl is crazy,” another one of the top comments observes. Other responses took things a lot more seriously. “This is the stupidest thing you can do as a man 🤦🏽‍♂️ come on the internet downplaying the woman you with because y’all going through some sh!t. You didn’t know she had all these flaws when everything was good?” While fans don’t have all the details on what exactly is going on, they seem to be siding with Karin overwhelmingly.

Key Glock Twitter Rant

Key Glock was involved in some much more fun drama earlier this year. He participated in the “Crew League” celebrity basketball games where he put a move on Doe Boy that caused him to sprain his ankle. Glock poked fun at Doe Boy further by exposing their texts including pictures of his swollen ankle online.

Earlier this year Key Glock released his 15-track new album Glockoma 2. The project totaled over 40 minutes and didn’t contain a single feature. He doubled down on that philosophy with the deluxe edition of the record. That came with 8 new songs none of which added any additional features to the mix. What do you think of Key Glock’s tweets about his girlfriend? Let us know in the comment section below.

