Karin Jinsui claims the rapper “put his hands” on her.

Key Glock’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Physical Assault

Key Glock’s facing serious accusations after airing out his ex-girlfriend Karin Jinsui. The Memphis rapper took to Instagram earlier this week where he berated Jinsui, writing, “Sending this fake godly a*s b*tch back to da streets.” In response, Jinsui alleged that he “put his hands” on her. “All that boy has to offer is money & [d*ck] literally. I can find that [sh*t] a million other places. I’m a grown righteous woman & I require more than that… that he can’t offer,” she began.

Jinsui began to take aim at his public persona, claiming that the Glockoma 2 rapper is “hurt” in real life. “He’s the real one that ain’t [sh*t] & he knows it. He tries to ACT like he so ‘Playa’ to the public but really he’s a hurt [a*s] little boy….that desperately needs help,” she added before leaping into the allegations of abuse. “He put his hands on me Monday because he don’t know how to have grown up conversations & I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left,” she continued. “Why he decided to post about the cops & they wasn’t even called is funny as hell.”

Key Glock & Karin Jinsui’s Drama Unfolds

Glock shared several messages on social media which evidently prompted Jinsui to speak out publicly. Jinsui’s decision to address Key Glock’s claims about the police were prompted by a tweet he sent out on Tuesday. “ion respect nobody who play police games [thumbs down emoji],” he wrote. In a follow up, he continued to throw shots at her, writing, “She might look good on IG but I SWEAR dat bitch AINT NONE!!”

Jinsui also said that Key Glock failed to show emotional maturity and hoped that the materialistic goods would keep her around. “I did my best with tryna understand him but he ain’t a ready to be a man & he’s not a good person. It works for his rapper image. Not his personal affairs. He’ll learn one day…but not with me! Lol,” she wrote. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the situation. 

