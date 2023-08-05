Bill Cosby Sued Again, Singer Alleges He Drugged And Assaulted Her

Bill Cosby’s ongoing legal battle continues, recently being hit with another lawsuit. Singer Morganne Picard is suing the 86-year-old for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her. She claims the crimes happened on multiple occasions between 1987 and 1990. According to Picard, Cosby gave her drinks that would make her black out various times. The suit says she didn’t question this due to the positive way he had been portrayed in the media. While at the time she believed the effects were a result of alcohol, she now alleges that he had drugged them. The lawsuit also alleges that Cosby would sexually assault her after giving her the drinks, making her unable to consent. He “undressed and raped her, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent,” the suit says.

According to Picard, she met Cosby on the set of The Cosby Show, when he allegedly showed interest in boosting her career through an appearance on the show. She then claims to have developed a bond with Cosby and his wife, Camille Cosby. The lawsuit says that Picard had seen Cosby as a father figure. “Based on the relationship that Cosby fostered with Ms. Picard and his wholesome image as ‘America’s Dad,’ Ms. Picard assumed that the extreme effects of the beverages were attributable to the effects of alcohol, rather than to drugs placed in the beverages from Cosby,” the lawsuit states.

Bill Cosby Facing Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In addition to Cosby, Picard is also suing NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios Limited Partnership II, and The Carsey-Werner Company. She claims they “condoned and encouraged” the actor’s predatory behavior and assault of women by failing to prevent the abuse. “They knew and/or should have known Cosby was sexually abusing, preying on, grooming, assaulting, and/or battering women using the power, authority, resources, and facilities they provided to Cosby, but did nothing to stop it,’ the lawsuit states.

She is suing the companies for negligent hiring, retention, and supervision. Picard is now also seeking compensatory and punitive damages from the disgraced former comedian.

