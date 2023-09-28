Bill Cosby Hit With Another Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Bill Cosby has been hit with yet another lawsuit. This time, Donna Motsinger alleges that the comedian drugged her in 1972. Motsinger had been working as a waitress at a restaurant when she claims she first met Cosby. According to her, she was invited by Cosby to his show at the Circle Star Theater, and she agreed.

The suit continues, detailing how Motsinger was picked up in a limo by Cosby, and given a glass of wine. She was then taken into Cosby's dressing room, where she started feeling unwell. Motsinger claims that Cosby gave her aspirin, or so she thought at the time. She says that shortly after taking the pill she began losing consciousness, and only remembers flashes of light. Allegedly, she woke up at her home in panties, and "knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby." She's suing Cosby for the distress the incident caused her. His rep Andrew Wyatt responded to TMZ's request for comment, telling the outlet, “No comment at this present time because this is utterly ridiculous and pointless.”

Read More: Bill Cosby Sued Again, Singer Alleges He Drugged And Assaulted Her

Cosby Sued For Emotional Distress

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

This is far from the first set of allegations Cosby's been hit with in recent months. In August, singer Morganne Picard sued the 86-year-old for allegedly preying on her after they met on the set of The Cosby Show. She says she developed a bond with Cosby and his wife Camille, which led her to trust him.

Similarly, Picard accused Cosby of giving her drinks that would make her dizzy, which she believed had been a result of the alcohol. She now alleges that she was drugged on multiple occasions. The suit says that he "undressed and raped her, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent." What do you think of Cosby's latest set of allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Bill Cosby.

Read More: Bill Cosby Sued For Sexual Assault By Janice Dickinson And Lili Bernard

[Via]