With each day, it seems like we're receiving conflicting information about Tekashi 6ix9ine's album sales.

The controversial rapper from Brooklyn has been quiet all week but his best friend DJ Akademiks has been keeping the world updated on his first-week sales.

At first, TattleTales was expected to move approximately 150,000 equivalent album units. However, with Billboard implementing new rules about bundling, the rapper dropped an entire 100,000 units.



Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images

The latest numbers saw 6ix9ine clocking in anywhere between 40,000 and 50,000 sales for his first week out, but now Ak is updating those figures, announcing that they have been increased.

Taking to Twitter, Ak claims that his friend is now looking at around 65,000 equivalent album units for his new album, which features Nicki Minaj, and the blogger himself.

For those worried about Big Sean's numbers, he appears to still be on pace to move around 115,000 album units for Detroit 2, putting him in the conversation for a potential #1 debut, unless Taylor Swift has anything to say.

With all the twists and turns we've witnessed in regards to the first-week sales of 69's new album, it's looking like the next two days will be bumpy as Ak keeps track of all the movement for TattleTales.

Did you listen to it or have you reserved a spot for it in the trashcan without giving it a shot?