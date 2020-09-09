Tekashi 6ix9ine has backed up all the sh*t talking he's done over the years with numbers. While he would even agree that his music is subpar, the fact that it still seems to sell major units gave him all the bragging rights in the world. Evidently, his antics got old quickly and the first-week sales projections for Tattle Tales are lower than anyone expected, even Akademiks.

Though a close friend of 6ix9ine, Akademiks took to his YouTube page where he expressed utter disappointment in 6ix9ine's first-week sales projections. "You had a No. 1 song in the last couple of months, you’ve done all this trolling. Going to Nipsey’s mural, going to O Block. You snitched on n***as, you gonna sell 50,000 in the first week and you’ve been clowning other n***s who sold 50,000 in the first week,” he said. “You can’t be the numbers guy and then your numbers are weaker than the people you clownin'. Doesn’t make sense."

Akademiks explained that he first expected 6ix9ine to move 200K to 300K, or even 150K as initially projected. However, Ak added that he believes there are a few contributing factors to the low numbers: a) lack of support from radio, b) the possibility that Billboard disqualified his pre-orders, and c) the many bridges burnt.

"He's burnt a lot of bridges. He told everybody to suck his dick before he went to jail. Now with the snitching, it’s like the icing on the cake,” he said. "Radio doesn’t want to fuck with him, especially radio stations that need to play hip-hp which is primarily what they call urban stations. They’re not going to play the guy — these radio stations are being played in inner-city communities — everybody’s calling a rat. OK, so no radio.”

Check out Akademiks full breakdown below.

