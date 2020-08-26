Tattle Tales
- Numbers6ix9ine's Low First-Week Sales Included Album Bundles, Billboard ConfirmsAccording to the latest Billboard report, Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" merch bundles were included in his overall first-week sales count. By Aron A.
- Antics6ix9ine's First-Ever TV Interview Airing On Fox 5 News TonightTekashi 6ix9ine's interview on Fox 5 News New York with Lisa Evers airs tonight. By Aron A.
- NumbersAkademiks Says Tekashi 6ix9ine's Album Is A "Flop"Akademiks isn't impressed by 6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" first-week sales projections.By Aron A.
- Numbers6ix9ine's First-Week Sales Projections Drop Again6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" first-week sales projections decline further as Big Sean's "Detroit 2" aims for a #1 debut.By Aron A.
- BeefTrippie Redd Seemingly Reacts To 6ix9ine's Sales Projection UpdateTrippie Redd can't seem to stop laughing after Tekashi 6ix9ine's first-week sales projections plummet by 100K. By Aron A.
- Numbers6ix9ine's First-Week Sales Plummet, Lil Durk & Blueface RespondAfter early projections indicated 6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" would move 150k units, it would appear that the actual number is much lower. By Mitch Findlay
- Beef6ix9ine Chants "F**k Durk" On IG Live For Not Dropping An Album6ix9ine calls out Lil Durk after he learns "The Voice" is not an album.By Cole Blake
- News6ix9ine Pleads His Case On Akon-Assisted "Locked Up Pt 2."Following the release of his new album "TattleTales," 6ix9ine does his best to give his side of the story on the Akon-assisted "Locked Up Pt 2." By Mitch Findlay
- GramBlac Chyna Is Nearly Nude In Video With 6ix9ine As Rapper Promotes "Tattle Tales"The rapper's album is set to be released soon, so he pulling out the big guns to get as much attention as possible.By Erika Marie
- Beef6ix9ine Says He Lives "Rent Free" In Lil Durk's HeadTekashi 6ix9ine continues antagonizing Lil Durk, telling him that he's living rent-free inside of his mind.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Considers Putting Tory Lanez On His AlbumTekashi 6ix9ine asks whether he should add a song with Tory Lanez to his new album Tattle Tales.By Alex Zidel
- BeefLil Durk Says 6ix9ine's Camp Offered Him $3M To Keep Trolling HimLil Durk reveals the real reason why he decided to drop "The Voice" on the same day as 6ix9ine's new album.By Aron A.
- BeefLil Durk Responds To 6ix9ine By Jacking His Release DateLil Durk announces he's releasing new music on September 4, which is also Tekashi 6ix9ine's album release date.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago6ix9ine continues his increasingly disrespectful tour with another stop in Chicago, this time directly disrespecting Lil Durk's late cousin. By Mitch Findlay
- Beef6ix9ine Reenacts Lil Reese's Most Humiliating Video Ever In A DiaperTekashi 6ix9ine's "Tattle Tales" album promo commences as the rapper recreates a humiliating video of Lil Reese soiling himself during a trip to Chicago.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Announces New Album "Tattle Tales" Release Date, Trolls In ChicagoTekashi 6ix9ine announces his new album "Tattle Tales" while in Chicago, mocking all of the Chi-Town rappers that have been threatening him.By Alex Zidel