Lil Durk may not have accepted Tekashi 6ix9ine's $3 million offer to continue beefing with him but, either way, he's still engaging in a war of words with the controversial rapper.

Following the release of TattleTales, his latest studio album, 6ix9ine was gloating about his potential #1 project with projections in the 150,000 rage. After review, it was confirmed that the star was capping, losing about 100,000 of those sales and now only being anticipated to sell about 45,000 copies of the album.

As you would expect, his rivals came laughing in droves. Lil Durk commented. Blueface commented. Trippie Redd commented.

Lil Durk, who previously denied taking a $3 million deal from Tekashi's team to entertain his nonsense, is back on the offensive, speaking about their supposed proposal and actually offering him some advice on how to wisely spend that money.

Posting a report from DJ Akademiks on Instagram Stories, Durkio said: "Should of took that 3million and got some mfer album sales..."

With the way Durk continues to go hard at 69, some people think he might have actually taken the deal.

With 69 only looking at around 45,000 sales first week, he can't be happy with that figure. He's definitely making less money than he would have wanted and Durk wants a piece of the pie.