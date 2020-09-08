Despite early projections that Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales was cruising toward the number one spot on the Billboard charts, Akademiks broke the news that a bundling rule would ultimately prove his undoing. As he told it, 6ix9ine was looking to lose over 100k in sales as a result, thus leaving Big Sean's Detroit 2 to take the crown. Given how passionate Tekashi tends to be about his numbers, the revelation felt like somewhat of a crushing blow, especially considering how frequently he'd ridicule his many rivals about their own sales.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Naturally, Lil Durk and Blueface wasted little time in rubbing salt in the wound, having a laugh at the Rainbow Wonder's expense. In what might be the most surprising turn of all, 6ix9ine has yet to actually address the new development, instead opting to remain uncharacteristically silent. Yet his bosom buddy Akademiks had a few thoughts of his own, taking to IG to highlight the Billboard bundling rule that cost 6ix9ine so dearly in the first place.

Apparently, the rule was meant to go into effect on October 9th, but for whatever reason, it was seemingly applied against 6ix9ine prematurely. "About 100k album bundles for 69 didn’t get counted despite the deadline when billboard changes would go in effect is still a month out," writes Ak, opening the floor for theory-crafting. The idea that Billboard adjusted the deadline to mess with 6ix9ine quickly comes to mind, though it's unclear whether they could simply just do that -- or whether they actually would, even if they could. One thing is certain, however: 6ix9ine will fight this tooth and nail with every fiber of energy he has. And as we all know, that's far from an empty cache.

Expect this development to continue, and when the numbers do finally land, it will be interesting to see which album reigns supreme.