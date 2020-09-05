6ix9ine made waves this past week as he began his campaign to help promote his brand new album which is appropriately called TattleTales. When it comes to the reception of the album, well, it has been pretty lukewarm although for 6ix9ine, all that really matters are the album sales. 6ix9ine has always been a huge numbers guy and for him, Billboard accolades and the prestige that come with them are all that really matters. Sure, this philosophy may be devoid of artistic integrity, however, it's helped him get pretty far.

As far as this album is concerned, 6ix9ine has been pushing for big numbers and so far, it looks like he will get his wish. According to DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine is on pace to sell 150K units the first week. This will put him on pace to go number one, with Big Sean coming in at second with 125K units.

Big Sean's Detroit 2 has proven to be a huge hit amongst fans and is considered a comeback album of sorts as it has been wild since we've gotten a Sean project.

Of course, these are simply projections and anything can happen throughout the week to change the flow of things. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates on this battle for number one as we will be sure to bring them to you.