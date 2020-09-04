mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Sean Delivers "Detroit 2" Ft. Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Young Thug

Erika Marie
September 04, 2020 00:04
Detroit 2
Big Sean

Sean Don returns with his 21-track project that is stacked full of heavy-hitters.


It's the moment that we've all been waiting for: Big Sean's Detroit 2 has arrived. The rapper has been carefully rolling out his latest project by sharing new singles, merch, and sneak peeks into upcoming visuals. The 21-track record comes after a brief hiatus from the rapper as Big Sean took some time away to care for his mental and spiritual health. The pandemic put production of Detroit 2 on hold, but soon, Sean figured out a way to complete his record.

“I want people to feel the roots of Detroit — the undeniable soul, that unbreakable spirit,” Big Sean said of his album. “Detroit gets slept on sometimes, but I don’t think there’s any greater or more impactful city, especially musically throughout the decades. I couldn’t let that die. I had to do my version of the impact all that music had.”

 

There is an abundance of features on Detroit 2 and they include looks from Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign,  Jhené Aiko, Dave Chappelle, Dwele, Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, Wale, Young Thung, Hit-Boy, Travis Scott, Key Wane, Diddy, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Bobby Jones, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9", Eminem, Stevie Wonder, and Dom Kennedy. Stream Big Sean's Detroit 2 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Why Would I Stop?
2. Lucky Me
3. Deep Reverence ft. Nipsey Hussle
4. Wolves ft. Post Malone
5. Body Language ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhené Aiko
6. Story by Dave Chappelle
7. Harder Than My Demons
8. Everything That's Missing ft. Dwele
9. ZTFO
10. Guard Your Heart ft. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, Wale
11. Respect It ft. Young Thug, Hit-Boy
12. Lithuania ft. Travis Scott
13. Full Circle ft. Key Wane & Diddy
14. Time In ft. Twenty88
15. Story by Erykah Badu
16. Feed
17. The Baddest
18. Don Life ft. Lil Wayne
19. Friday Night Cypher ft. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Bobby Jones, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9", Eminem
20. Story by Stevie Wonder
21. Still I Rise ft. Dom Kennedy

