Big Sean's Detroit 2 is nearly upon us, arriving in full this Friday, September 4th. With the big release days away, Sean recently dropped off his brand new single "Harder Than My Demons," produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Khalil, and more. Though only a few hours old, the track has gone a long way in setting the table for his upcoming project, which promises to be his most introspective and generally mature body of work thus far. Suffice it to say, Big Sean has a lot of ground to cover, and the Detroit lyricist recently hit up Vulture for an extensive conversation on a variety of topics.

Mike Windle/Getty Images

For one, Sean opened up about his "beef" with Kendrick Lamar, which he previously addressed on wax in the Nipsey Hussle-assisted "Deep Reverence." Here, he breaks down his mentality behind feuding with friends, explaining the importance of communication. "I didn’t even know what the fuck it was," he reflects. "We communicated to each other that it was all love. That’s what you’re supposed to do. It should never get to a point where you can’t communicate with someone, especially somebody who had been in my house before, somebody who I’ve been invited to their mama’s house, or somebody I’ve made music with that was fire."

He also goes on to praise his partner Jhene Aiko, to whom he penned a heartfelt shoutout on Nas' "Replace Me." "She definitely has helped a lot," explains Sean. "It’s cool when you can just be there for each other, especially in times where the world is in peril and things aren’t regular. Things have drastically changed, so it definitely has helped ground me for sure." Expect him to address his relationship further once Detroit 2 lands in full -- in the meantime, check out the full interview over at Vulture.

[via]