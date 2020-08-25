Big Sean Taps Nipsey Hussle For "Deep Reverence" From "Detroit 2"

After much speculation about release dates and features, Big Sean's Detroit 2 is upon us. In a little over a week, the world will receive the project that Big Sean has been teasing for months as the midwest rapper revealed that Detroit 2 will arrive on Friday (September 4). It's officially Sean Don's SZN, and to kick of the celebration, Big Sean shares his lead single, "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle.

Just weeks ago, the world stopped to remember Nipsey on what would have been his 35th birthday, and "Deep Reverece" shows just how much talent Neighborhood Nip carried before his life was callously taken away. "Deep Reverence" opens with Nipsey's vocals before blending with Sean's and the pairing makes for a fitting match over a beat produced by Rogét Chahayed, Audio Anthem, G. Ry & Hit-Boy. Stream "Deep Reverence" and be prepared to listen to this one on repeat.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck rap, I'm a street legend, block love me with a deep reverence

I was birthed in a C-section

Helicops and police presence, we got opps so we keep weapons

We on y'all block while y'all eat breakfast

A lot of shots, we broke street records

Watch how you talk, I got reflexes, watchin' your cheap necklace

Then we slide out the East exit

But every time we get to f*ckin' niggas up, TMZ catch it