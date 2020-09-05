TattleTales
- MusicBlac Chyna Talks Criticism Received For Working With 6ix9ine: "Stay In Your Lane"The reality star says that "business is business" and people need to be more concerned with their own lives.By Erika Marie
- Numbers6ix9ine Attacks Lil Durk's Sales: "This What Happen When U Don't Got Drake"Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to blast Lil Durk for his new single's chart position, despite the fact that his own album under-performed.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers6ix9ine Tries To Argue His Album Didn't Flop, Disses Trippie Redd & Lil DurkTekashi 6ix9ine tries to convince the masses that his album did not flop, comparing his pure album sales to Trippie Redd's, Lil Durk's, and Lil Tjay's.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Forces Strangers To Take His Album After Underwhelming Sales6ix9ine is doing everything he can to get his album heard.By Dre D.
- Numbers6ix9ine & Big Sean's Final First-Week Sales RevealedTekashi 6ix9ine ends the week with 55,000 album sales while Big Sean has the week's top-selling album, set to debut at #1 with 111,000 sales.By Alex Zidel
- BeefLil Durk Says He Humbled 6ix9ine Following Blueface's CommentsLil Durk says that he "humbled" Tekashi 6ix9ine after the rapper's album sales went down the drain this week.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers6ix9ine's "TattleTales" Sales Projections Have Increased: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine is now expected to sell 65K equivalent album units of his new album "TattleTales" during its first week out.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersAkademiks Clarifies Billboard Bundling Rule That Cost 6ix9ine SalesFollowing the news that 6ix9ine's first-week "TattleTales" numbers would clock in short 100k, Akademiks reveals that Billboard jumped ahead of schedule. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine Teased By Lil Durk, Blueface, Lil Tjay Over "TattleTales" ProjectionsThe rapper's foes have all come forward to weigh in.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine "TattleTales" First Week Sales Projections Revealed6ix9ine's new album is on pace to debut at number one on the charts.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk Labels Himself "Chicago Jay-Z," Disses 6ix9ine AlbumLil Durk just released his brand new single called "The Voice."By Alexander Cole
- News6ix9ine Teams Up With Lil Ak For Energetic Track "GATA"6ix9ine's new project contains a feature from DJ Akademiks.By Alexander Cole