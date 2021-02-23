It has been a busy few days for Tekashi 6ix9ine. There seemed to be a lull from the rapper's camp as he quietly prepared for the next installment of his trolling, and when 6ix9ine was ready, he came back with a vengeance. The rapper popped up on Meek Mill and footage of that scuffle not only went viral but was included in the music video to 6ix9ine's "ZAZA." Then, 6ix9ine took verbal aim at Lil Durk by disrespecting King Von and many of the Chicago rapper's loved ones who lost their lives to gun violence.

Durk has remained at arm's length as he has made it clear that he doesn't want to get involved in any activities that will land him in further trouble with the law. Lil Reese and 600 Breezy stepped in to call out 6ix9ine, but that only fueled the New York rapper's fire. The controversy has caused his ex and mother of his daughter, Sara Molina, to be at the receiving end of alleged threats and insults, so she decided it was time to speak out.

"At the end of the day, we can all see that he clearly is on a mission," said Molina at the beginning of her video. She said she wouldn't address 6ix9ine's recent behaviors, but it seems to be affecting her life, as well as the life of their young daughter. "For the people who have the nerve to DM me about all this stuff going on, mention my child, who is completely innocent. I don't think a four-year-old, five-year-old, six-year-old, no matter around that age group, any child period should be—my daughter's so innocent, she don't even know she's being called a b*tch online."

"This beef sh*t, it shouldn't involve women, it shouldn't involve children, it shouldn't involve any of that," she added. "Especially when it comes down to people thinking that he actually cares... Now, my daughter is being brought into some sh*t that has nothing to do with her." Molina called 6ix9ine's behavior "disgusting" and questioned, "why [she's] being harassed online for sh*t that he's doing."

She emphasized once again that she has nothing to do with 6ix9ine and whatever he does is separate from not only her life but the life of their child. In the caption of her video, Molina wrote, "PSA . I’ve been harrassed and threatened because of his actions . I have every right to speak on the situation and protect my daughter and myself from what what ever harm he might put us through with his wreckless beefs that he’s taking on and provoking with people he has no business playing with ."

Watch Sara Molina explain herself and defend her child below.