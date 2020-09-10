He's been making the media rounds now that the news about his TattleTales sales projections have made headlines. Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine recently sat down with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive show to discuss his court cases and internet beefs, and now he's returned to talk with TheShadeRoom for an intimate chat about everything that has given the rapper scandal over the last few years.

During the lengthy discussion, 6ix9ine addressed his relationship with Sara Molina, the mother of his daughter. The rapper has openly accused Molina of having sex with a number of his friends and multiple members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He explained that he began to suspect his former friend and manager Shotti of being involved with Sara Molina after he tricked Shotti and went through his messages. He saw that Sara and Shotti had been messing around with each other and said he had a hard time reconciling that his "best friend" and "brother" was "sleeping with [my] girl."

"I give him back his phone and he's smiling in my face. That sh*t crushed me," 6ix9ine said. He later confronted Sara about her relationship with Shotti and admitted that they'd had physical, violent altercations throughout their yearslong relationship. After learning that Sara had allegedly slept with a few of his friends, 6ix9ine said he denounced Nine Trey and fired everyone. He added that he wasn't concerned with Sara Molina having a sexual relationship with someone as much as he was hurt that she was sleeping with his best friend and people he considered to be close to him. Watch a portion of 6ix9ine's interview below.