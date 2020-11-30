Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s daughter, let a series of complaints about the rapper fly after he referred to their child as "that little girl."

"Imma just leave it here I haven't spoke 'Bad' on him for a while and when I speak on him I speak on the situations that were bad." Molina wrote on her Instagram Story. "I refrain from feeling any type of way from ALL ABUSIVE HURTFUL shit he did to me and the shit my daughter witnessed because of you, BUT WHAT I'm not gonna do is have you refer to OUR daughter as 'that little girl' like she means nothing to you when ALL YOU DO IS CAP ABOUT OUR DAUGHTER to these motherfucking little kids on it because honestly those are the only people that are left call themselves your fans that fuck with you."

She continued: "Idgaf but to address our daughter as 'that little girl' and literally treat her like nothing? Over the phone to my moms? LMFAOOOOO WATCH SUM now."

6ix9ine also caught heat from Gervonta Davis recently, after getting into a heated exchange with the boxer at a club recently.

